City of Bartlesville
Posted: Aug 21, 2025 3:22 PMUpdated: Aug 21, 2025 4:03 PM
Bartlesville Employee of the Month Named
Ty Loftis
The City Employee Advisory Committee has named its August employee of the month. This time, the honor goes to the Senior Administrative Assistant in the Engineering department, Kim Toulouse. Her co-workers, James Cutler, Dan Basler, Chuck Collins and Red Miller nominated Toulouse for the award and had this to say in a nomination letter:
"Kim is the heart and soul of the Engineering Department and a stabilizing force to keep us moving forward together. While most of the nominations for Employee of the Month include a unique action that sets the person apart from their co-workers it is Kim's everyday effort that distinguishes her."
Toulouse has worked in the engineering department for more than 20 years. Toulouse will receive eight hours of special vacation time, a gift card and $25 in chamber bucks.
