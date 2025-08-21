Posted: Aug 21, 2025 2:28 PMUpdated: Aug 21, 2025 2:28 PM

Nathan Thompson

A portion of Pathfinder Parkway located north of the Shawnee Trailhead has been temporarily closed due to safety concerns until further notice.

The 300-foot section of the trail, which is in the area behind Bartlesville High School along the Caney River, is impassable due to erosion along the riverbank.