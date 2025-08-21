News
Skiatook Superintedent to Speak at Chamber Luncheon
The Skiatook Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a luncheon Wednesday, September 10th. Skiatook Superintendent of Schools Clay Vineyard will share what is new within the district and plans for the future. The event is open to the public and will cost $10.
This quarterly luncheon will take place at Skiatook's First Baptist Church. Networking begins at 11:45 a.m. and lunch will be served at noon.
