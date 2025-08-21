Posted: Aug 21, 2025 12:58 PMUpdated: Aug 21, 2025 12:58 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville man is facing a felony charge after allegedly driving a stolen vehicle.

32-year-old Roy Hyde, Jr. was charged on Thursday with possession of a stolen vehicle after being convicted of two or more felonies.

According to the Ramona Police Department, on Aug. 15, officers initiated a traffic stop on a stolen pickup truck out of Nowata County. During an audio recording on Tuesday, Hyde, Jr. allegedly told authorities in an audio recording that on the night the truck was stolen, Hyde, Jr. was in the area and the vehicle was in his driveway.

According to the Ramona Police Department, Hyde, Jr. allegedly told authorities that he took the vehicle to Afton to sell copper. Hyde, Jr. was placed under arrest on Wednesday.

Hyde, Jr. has an extensive criminal history with multiple felony convictions dating back to 2013.

Hyde, Jr. will appear in court again on Friday morning at 9 a.m. His bond is set at $30,000.