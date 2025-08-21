Posted: Aug 21, 2025 10:18 AMUpdated: Aug 21, 2025 10:19 AM

Tom Davis

The annual campaign is undeway for Bartlesville Regional United Way (BRUW). Appearing on CAR TALK with Brad Doenges, Katie Zaun with Bartlesville Regional United Way announced the goal of $2.25 million.

According to Zaun, BRUW recently raised $75,000 at their first-ever Aloha After Dark event. Zaun also mentioned that the popular "Pie-in-the-Face" fundrasiser is coming back for another year.

The 2025 Tee It Up for United Way Golf Scramble, hosted by ConocoPhillips & Phillips 66, is set for September 9th – 12th at Bartlesville's Boots Hollow Municipal Golf Course. The event will likely bring in over $1 million.