Osage Nation
Posted: Aug 21, 2025 10:14 AMUpdated: Aug 21, 2025 10:14 AM
Osage Nation Health Services Offering Free Health Screenings
Ty Loftis
The Osage Nation Health System will be conducting community health screenings in Pawhuska on Tuesday. The event is free and will last from 10 a.m. through 2 p.m. at the flagpole in Pawhuska.
Personnel will be on hand checking for blood pressure, cholesterol, glucose levels and many other health related checkups. For more information, you can call 539-212-2374.
