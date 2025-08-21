Posted: Aug 21, 2025 9:49 AMUpdated: Aug 21, 2025 12:00 PM

Tom Davis

The University of Oklahoma Dental Hygiene Clinic at Tri County Tech offers the public an opportunity to receive preventive dental hygiene care.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Tiffany Dougherty, Dental Hygiene Instructor, and Jennifer Medina, Administrative Assistant, announced that the clinic is looking for new teeth cleaning patients. The cost is only $25.

The purpose of the clinic is to teach dental hygiene students the skills to practice dental hygiene in private offices and public clinics after their graduation and licensure. Thanks to Delta Dental of Oklahoma for their generous donation, there is assistance for patients who cannot afford treatment. Delta also helped out with their new equipment in our newly renovated clinic.