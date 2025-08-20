Posted: Aug 20, 2025 12:48 PMUpdated: Aug 20, 2025 12:48 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville woman is facing a felony charge after allegedly failing to appear for a court date after posting a bond.

43-year-old Monica Baney was charged on Wednesday with bail jumping.

According to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office, Baney posted a $500 bond in a felony case on March 17, and allegedly failed to appear for a court date on July 11. A $5,000 bench warrant was issued for Baney’s arrest.

Baney was convicted in 2024 with two counts of cruelty to animals, and also has a pending misdemeanor charge of contempt of court.

Baney will appear in court again on Aug. 22 at 9 a.m. Her bond is set at $10,000.