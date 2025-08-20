Posted: Aug 20, 2025 12:38 PMUpdated: Aug 20, 2025 12:38 PM

Nathan Thompson

The Washington County Commissioners have renewed a memorandum of understanding with the Cherokee Nation to continue partnering on road projects.

The document was approved Monday during the commissioner's weekly meeting. Commissioner Mitch Antle says the partnership benefits the citizens of Washington County and citizens of the Cherokee Nation

Antle says he is thankful to the Cherokee Nation for their interest and ongoing support in improving public infrastructure throughout the Cherokee Reservation, including Washington County.