Posted: Aug 20, 2025 12:38 PMUpdated: Aug 20, 2025 12:38 PM
Washington Co. Commissioners Approve MOU With Cherokee Nation
Nathan Thompson
The Washington County Commissioners have renewed a memorandum of understanding with the Cherokee Nation to continue partnering on road projects.
The document was approved Monday during the commissioner's weekly meeting. Commissioner Mitch Antle says the partnership benefits the citizens of Washington County and citizens of the Cherokee Nation.
Antle says he is thankful to the Cherokee Nation for their interest and ongoing support in improving public infrastructure throughout the Cherokee Reservation, including Washington County.
The Washington County Commissioners will meet again Monday morning at 9:30 a.m. on the second floor of the Washington County Administration Building in downtown Bartlesville.
