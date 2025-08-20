News
Osage County
Posted: Aug 20, 2025 10:34 AMUpdated: Aug 20, 2025 10:36 AM
OCSO Looking for Suspect in Theft Case
Ty Loftis
The Osage County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating an individual who may have stolen or assisted in the theft of an E-bike in north Tulsa.
The individual is a male and he was seen wearing a black shirt and jeans. If you have any information regarding this case, you are asked to call the Osage County Sheriff’s Office at 918-287-3131.
