Posted: Aug 19, 2025 2:31 PMUpdated: Aug 19, 2025 2:33 PM
Expert Says Bartlesville's Economy is 'Impressive'
Economist Mark Sneed says Bartlesville's economic growth has been impressive since the COVID-19 pandemic, but he sees a period of stability followed by potential stagnation in the near future.
Sneed was the keynote speaker during a Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce Forum Tuesday afternoon at Tri County Tech. He covered macroeconomic data from the national and state levels and focused on microeconomic statistics for major cities in Oklahoma, including Bartlesville.
Sneed says he sees Bartlesville bucking national trends for smaller cities across the area.
However, Sneed says stagnation in the oil and gas sector could have some impact for energy-dependent cities like Bartlesville, but all in all he sees slow, steady growth for the next year.
On the national side of the economy, Sneed says interest rates will continue to be high until the Federal Reserve sees the impact of tariffs, or if the job market collapses. Sneed says in his opinion, job loss from deportation is a higher threat to the economy than tariffs.
