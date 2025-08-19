Posted: Aug 19, 2025 2:31 PMUpdated: Aug 19, 2025 2:33 PM

Nathan Thompson

Economist Mark Sneed says Bartlesville's economic growth has been impressive since the COVID-19 pandemic, but he sees a period of stability followed by potential stagnation in the near future.

Sneed was the keynote speaker during a Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce Forum Tuesday afternoon at Tri County Tech. He covered macroeconomic data from the national and state levels and focused on microeconomic statistics for major cities in Oklahoma, including Bartlesville.

Sneed says he sees Bartlesville bucking national trends for smaller cities across the area.

However, Sneed says stagnation in the oil and gas sector could have some impact for energy-dependent cities like Bartlesville, but all in all he sees slow, steady growth for the next year