Posted: Aug 19, 2025 1:55 PMUpdated: Aug 19, 2025 1:57 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bristow man is facing a felony charge after allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol.

40-year-old Edgar Stinson was charged on Tuesday with DUI and driving with a suspended license.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, on Aug. 18, officers responded in reference to a possibly intoxicated individual. Stinson allegedly emitted an odor associated with intoxicating beverages, had red eyes and slurred speech. Stinson allegedly stumbled while exiting his vehicle.

Authorities allegedly located an alcoholic container inside Stinson’s vehicle.

Stinson was previously convicted of aggravated DUI and simple DUI in 2022 in Tulsa County.

Stinson will appear in court again on Aug. 22 at 9 a.m. His bond is set at $25,000.