Posted: Aug 19, 2025 1:37 PMUpdated: Aug 19, 2025 1:37 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville man is facing a felony charge after allegedly failing to appear for a court date after posting a bond.

44-year-old Freddie Pendergraft, Jr. was charged on Tuesday with bail jumping.

According to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office, Pendergraft, Jr. posted a $2,500 bond on April 10 after being charged with a felony. Pendergraft, Jr. allegedly failed to appear for a court date on June 13. And a $5,000 bench warrant was issued.

Pendergraft, Jr. was charged in 2024 with possession of a firearm after a felony conviction. He was convicted in 2001 of larceny of merchandise from a retailer.

Pendergraft, Jr. will appear in court again on Aug. 22 at 9 a.m. His bond is set at $10,000.