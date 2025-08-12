Posted: Aug 19, 2025 9:40 AMUpdated: Aug 19, 2025 9:40 AM

Tom Davis

Oklahoma winters may be unpredictable, but one thing is certain: every snowstorm deserves a snowplow with a personality. The Oklahoma Department of Transportation is inviting K‑12 students statewide to submit names for 24 of the agency’s winter-weather fleet in its inaugural Snowplow Naming Contest.

Through 11:59 p.m., Sept. 15, 2025, students can unleash their creativity at OkTraffic.org and pitch the perfect moniker for the snowplow that keeps their area’s highways and interstates clear. Think puns, pop‑culture tributes or hometown pride. Entrants are requested to keep names clean and appropriate.

After the submission period closes, each of ODOT’s eight districts across the state will select the top three entries per snowplow. From Sept. 29 to Oct. 3, the public will vote on their favorites online. The final winners will be revealed through a news release and social media on Oct. 10, and featured on the newly updated snowplow tracking map launching Oct. 27.

Winning students will receive special recognition, including an ODOT prize pack, and their snowplow name will appear on a real plow serving their community throughout the winter season.