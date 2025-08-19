The Bartlesville Board of Education appointed Kristen Lindblom to fill Rick Boswell’s seat for District 7 At its regular meeting on August 18. District 7 covers parts of the Jane Phillips, Richard Kane, Wilson, and Wayside Elementary areas. Boswell stepped down from his board seat after serving 15 years on the board.

A proud graduate of Bartlesville High School and a parent of three Bruins, Lindblom says she has a personal investment in the success of Bartlesville schools. Lindblom currently serves as Director of Regulatory & Joint Venture Reporting at Phillips 66, overseeing internal and external reporting for more than 20 operated joint ventures, coordinating audits, and ensuring compliance with federal and state agencies.

Lindblom has served on several boards, including the Bartlesville Community Foundation board and the regional board of Arvest Bank, and has contributed volunteer time to local organizations including Children’s Musical Theatre, Paths to Independence, and Bartlesville Public Schools.