Posted: Aug 18, 2025 7:08 PMUpdated: Aug 18, 2025 7:08 PM

Brian McSweeney

The Dewey City Council met on Monday night at Dewey City Hall for the final time in the month of August.

The council reviewed the sales tax report for the month of July and approved an interagency agreement with Dewey Schools for a school resource officer during the 2025-2026 fiscal year.

During an update on the Dewey Fire Department from Fire Chief Terry Young and Assistant Fire Chief Sean Larkin, Larkin talked about some long-term and short-term goals for the department.

An announcement was made during Monday night's meeting that the City of Dewey will hold a bond election on Sept. 9. Mayor Tom Hays talked about what the bond will support.