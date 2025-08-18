Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print
Bartlesville Firefighters Rescue Woman From Sunday House Fire

News

Pawhuska Schools

Posted: Aug 18, 2025 2:54 PMUpdated: Aug 18, 2025 2:54 PM

Pawhuska's Chris Tanner to Speak on 2025-26 School Year

Share on RSS

 

Ty Loftis

On Tuesday afternoon, the Pawhuska Chamber of Commerce has invited Superintendent Chris Tanner to come speak at the Community Center at noon. Executive Director of the Chamber of Commerce, Mike McCartney said this is a great opportunity to get information about the coming school year.

If you would like to attend, send an RSVP email to Reba@pawhuskachamber.com.  


« Back to News