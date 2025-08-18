Posted: Aug 18, 2025 2:07 PMUpdated: Aug 18, 2025 2:07 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners convened for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Monday morning. Listed on the agenda was a 2007 fuel dispenser to be declared as surplus property and disposed from district two's equipment list. District Two Commissioner Steve Talburt talked about the new fuel dispenser they have acquired.

There were two utility permits signed during Monday's meeting and the 2026 holiday schedule for county employees was signed and approved.

The Board of Osage County Commissioners meet every Monday at 10 a.m. at the fairgrounds for those interested in attending.