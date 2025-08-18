Posted: Aug 18, 2025 2:05 PMUpdated: Aug 18, 2025 2:05 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Wann man is facing a misdemeanor charge after allegedly threatening to shoot someone.

33-year-old Cody Wry was charged on Monday with threatening to perform an act of violence.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, on June 20, Wry allegedly got into a verbal altercation with the victim.

Authorities were notified in the afternoon on June 20 after Wry was spotted by another person at the residence laying down with a gun on his chest. Wry allegedly stated he was going to shoot the victim.

Wry was convicted of obstructing an officer in April 2024.

Wry will appear in court again on Aug. 20 at 9 a.m. His bond is set at $5,000.