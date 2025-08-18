Posted: Aug 18, 2025 1:46 PMUpdated: Aug 18, 2025 1:46 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville man is facing multiple misdemeanor charges after allegedly damaging a vehicle.

42-year-old Jay Lacy was charged on Monday with injuring a motor vehicle and public intoxication.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, on Aug. 15, Lacy allegedly got into an argument with the victim. The victim allegedly attempted to get Lacy into their vehicle.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, Lacy allegedly got angry and attempted to break the gear shift to the car. Lacy allegedly ripped off a mirror on the windshield, causing the windshield to crack down the middle. Lacy allegedly struck the victim. Authorities spotted a small amount of blood above the victim’s right eye.

Lacy has an extensive criminal history with multiple felony convictions dating back to 2002.

Lacy will appear in court again on Aug. 25 at 9 a.m. His bond is set at $10,000.