Posted: Aug 18, 2025 10:32 AMUpdated: Aug 18, 2025 11:17 AM
Oklahoma Insurance Commissioner Glen Mulready to Speak a Kiwanis Event on Wednesday
Tom Davis
The Bartlesville Kiwanis is holding a special event with guest speaker Glen Mulready, Oklahoma Insurance Commissioner on Wednesday, August 20, at noon, Tri-County Tech Event Center.
Glen Mulready serves as Oklahoma’s 13th insurance commissioner. A former state legislator and longtime insurance professional, Glen was first elected to the state-wide position in 2019.
His background includes eight years as a state representative, where he quickly became the point person for the House of Representatives on insurance issues. Glen passed legislation that expanded insurance options and resulted in more insurance companies offering services in the state.
Seeking to improve the Oklahoma business climate, Glen sponsored the Insurance Business Transfer (IBT) Act, now law and is recognized as one of the most innovative pieces of insurance legislation nationally.
As Commissioner, Glen has brought a business-like, bottom-line approach to budgeting and management of the Insurance Department. He continues to focus on providing a strong and competitive market to give Oklahomans choices when shopping for products to meet their family’s needs.
