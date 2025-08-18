Posted: Aug 18, 2025 10:11 AMUpdated: Aug 18, 2025 3:38 PM

Tom Davis & Nathan Thompson

A female inmate escaped from a Washington County Detention transport vehicle.

UPDATE 4 P.M FROM SHERIFF SCOTT OWEN

According to a press release from the Washington County Sheriff's Office, "In the early morning hours of Sunday, 8/17/2025, a female inmate was being transported back to the Washington County Detention Center after being at a local medical facility. Upon pulling in to the entrance to the detention center, the female inmate escaped from the transport vehicle and ran.

The female inmate is identified as Kelsie Thomas. Sheriff Owen says a search warrant was executed Monday afternoon at a residence in west Bartlesville. However, Thomas was not located. A warrant has been issued for her arrest.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.

Ms. Thomas was being held on misdemeanor and felony charges. WCSO Deputies along with Bartlesville Police Department officers searched the area and were unable to locate Ms. Thomas. Deputies continued searching known locations throughout the day on Sunday. If you have any information as to Ms. Thomas’ location, you can call 918-338-4001, 918-332-4000 or CrimeStoppers (918-336-2583).