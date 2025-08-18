Posted: Aug 18, 2025 9:37 AMUpdated: Aug 18, 2025 9:38 AM

Tom Davis

Although classes have begun, St John Catholic School in Bartlesville is still asking parents to consider them for their children's education.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Principal Dr. Cristel Miller and Development Director Amanda Daniels invited parents to take a second look at St John School.

Dr. Miller said, "St. John Catholic School is fully accredited by the Oklahoma Conference of Catholic Schools Accrediting Association with a mission to educate young men and women in the Catholic Christian faith who will enrich the community through their actions to love others, grow in faith, learn about the world, and believe in God's plan for salvation."

Amanda Daniels said, "St. John Catholic School is a private, Roman Catholic School and has been educating children in Bartlesville since 1912. St. John offers a traditional academic curriculum designed to challenge each student. The school consists of Elementary students (grades pre-K–5) and Middle School students (grades 6 – 8). The curriculum for all grades emphasizes literacy, critical thinking and problem solving. We endeavor to instill in our students a love of learning, to live Christian values, and to serve in their community."

Academic excellence is a hallmark of St. John School. Class sizes are limited in order to provide each student with individual attention (average teacher-student ratio of 14:1).

St. John Catholic School is an Oklahoma A+ (OKA+) school dedicated to making learning more intuitive and enjoyable. Partnering with the Oklahoma A+ Schools Institute at the University of Central Oklahoma, we integrate the arts with academics to create an environment where every student can thrive.

Dr. Miller said, "Students of all faiths are welcome. ​We offer scholarships to all our students. Those who donate to St.John School receive generous tax breaks https://www.sjcs-ok.org/goforcatholicschools

St. John Catholic School in Bartlesville offers Take Flight, a research-based comprehensive intervention for students with dyslexia written by the staff of the Luke Waites Center for Dyslexia and Learning Disorders at Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children in Dallas Texas.