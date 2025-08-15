Posted: Aug 15, 2025 4:28 PMUpdated: Aug 15, 2025 4:28 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville man is facing felony charges after allegedly violating a protective order and breaking into a residence.

43-year-old Derrick Heckelsberg was charged on Friday with four counts of a protective order violation and second-degree burglary.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, Heckelsberg allegedly violated a protective order that was served to him in June four separate times. Heckelsberg allegedly violated the protective order by messaging the victim over social media, texting the victim, messaging the victim's relatives and appearing at the victim's residence.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, on July 27, Heckelsberg allegedly appeared at the victim's residence and forced his way inside through the garage. Heckelsberg allegedly damaged multiple door frames when entering the residence and took household tools while inside. The victim allegedly saw Heckelsberg standing in the front yard of the residence.