Posted: Aug 15, 2025 3:30 PMUpdated: Aug 15, 2025 3:32 PM

Nathan Thompson

The Washington County Commissioners appear to have a fairly standard meeting Monday morning, with a few items to discuss and take possible action on.

According to an agenda, the commissioners are expected to discuss two parcels of land for projects with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation and also a memorandum of understanding with the Cherokee Nation to work on road projects in the county.

Additionally, the commissioners are expected to hear from Sheriff Scott Owen on an amendment to a contract between the county and CTC Commissary for jail inmates.