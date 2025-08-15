Posted: Aug 15, 2025 1:57 PMUpdated: Aug 15, 2025 1:57 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville woman is facing a felony charge after allegedly failing to make child support payments.

31-year-old Leah Hadley was charged on Wednesday with omitting to provide for a minor child.

According to Oklahoma Child Support Services, Hadley allegedly failed to pay court ordered child support from April 2018 to March 2025. Hadley owed approximately $11,270.

Hadley will appear in court again on Sept. 5 at 9 a.m. Her bond is set at $1,500.