Posted: Aug 15, 2025 1:16 PMUpdated: Aug 15, 2025 1:16 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville woman is facing a felony charge after allegedly failing to appear for a court date after being released on a personal recognizance bond.

22-year-old Kelsie Thomas was charged on Friday with bail jumping.

According to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office, Thomas allegedly failed to appear for a court date in November 2024, facing a misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled dangerous substance (CDS). A $1,000 bench warrant was issued.

Thomas still faces the CDS misdemeanor charge, and now faces additional charges of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Thomas will appear in court again on Aug. 22 at 9 a.m. Her bond is set at $17,000.