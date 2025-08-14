Posted: Aug 14, 2025 2:39 PMUpdated: Aug 14, 2025 2:39 PM

Nathan Thompson

Owasso Police Chief Dan Yancey has officially announced his retirement after more than three decades of dedicated service in law enforcement, including 15 years serving at the helm of the Owasso Police Department.

Yancey, who has been planning his departure since last September, steps down following a longstanding and successful tenure on the force.

“Serving the Owasso community has been one of the greatest honors of my life,” Yancey said. “From the beginning, I took an oath to protect and serve with integrity, compassion, and professionalism. Over the years, I’ve had the privilege to work alongside some of the most committed and courageous individuals I’ve ever known. Together, we’ve faced challenges, celebrated successes, and remained steadfast in our mission to keep our communities safe.

“To Owasso Police Department, thank you for your unwavering support, loyalty, and friendship.

"To the community, thank you for your trust, your partnership, and your commitment to justice and safety. And to my family, thank you for your patience, sacrifice, and endless encouragement throughout the years.

“As I close this chapter, I look forward to spending time with family and friends and will continue to do volunteer work in meaningful ways. While I may be stepping away from the badge, the values and lessons I’ve gained will stay with me forever.”

Owasso Deputy Police Chief Jason Woodruff has been appointed acting chief until he officially assumes the role on Sept. 1 upon Yancey’s retirement.

Woodruff, a native of Colcord, brings an extensive resume to his new role. He was first commissioned as a police officer in 1994, serving with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Department, Hulbert Police Department, Oklahoma Scenic River Commission and Oklahoma Department of Corrections before joining the Owasso Police Department in 2004.

He served as a patrol officer until 2007, when he was selected to be a detective in the Criminal Investigations Division. Woodruff specialized in the investigation of child abuse and adult sex crimes before being promoted to his current rank as deputy chief.

“I’ve absolutely loved my time in patrol, criminal investigations, and administration over the last 20 years, and I’m really excited to start my new role as chief,” Woodruff said. “I’d put the officers and staff of the Owasso Police Department up against any law enforcement agency in the country, and I can’t think of another department I’d rather lead and finish out my career.”

Woodruff will oversee all operations of the Owasso Police Department, including the 67 police officers currently on the force, starting at the beginning of September.