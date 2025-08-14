News
2025 Washington County Free Fair Sept 2-6: Barn Banter, Moon Pie Eating Contest, Concert, Car Show and More...
The Washington County Free Fair is September 2-6, at the Washington County Fairgounds in Dewey with a a brand-new theme: Having a Blast!
Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Free Fair Chairwoman Rebecca Moses and Vice President Kevin White said the Washington County Free Fair will always include the indoor exhibits and livestock judging. They reminded listeners that all livestock pre-entry deadline: Friday August 22, 2025.
Rebecca announced a new event for this year's free fair: Barn Banter. She explained, "It's a chance for young ones, adults, whoever to come and share share their knowledge or their demonstration or anything that they have interest in with fair goers so there's time slots available to sign up whether you want to show us how to weave a basket or tell us how to milk a cow possibilities are endless so you can find that sign up on our Facebook page."
Some of the other big events include:
Tuesday, September 2 (Closed to the Public)
Indoor Entry Check In Day
*exhibitors or families with more than 10 entries must be in place by 6:00 PM
Indoor Entries open to be placed 12:00 PM-7:00 PM
Wednesday, September 3 (Closed to the Public)
Indoor Entry Judging Day
Livestock Check-in 4:30 PM
*All outdoor entries must be in place by 7:00 PM
Thursday, September 4 Fair is open to the Public through Saturday
Farmer’s Fraction Breakfast 7:30 AM-10:30 AM – Dewey FFA Food Trailer in Breezeway
Cattlewomen’s Pie & Basket Auction 6:00 PM – Fairgrounds North Room
Open Pet and Dog Show 6:00 PM - Pavilion
Friday, September 5
Farmer’s Fraction Breakfast 7:30 AM-10:30 AM – Dewey FFA Food Trailer in Breezeway
Moon Pie Eating Contest 5:00 PM – Pavilion (sponsored by Coapan Truck Stop)
Classic Car Cruise 6:00 PM-8:00 PM – Fairgrounds North Side Parking Lot
Free Root Beer Floats & Farm Bureau Meet and Greet 6:30 PM - Breezeway
Pedal Pull 7:00 PM – Breezeway
Saturday, September 6
Cupcake Wars 2:00 PM - Fairgrounds North Room
Ice Cream Sundae Bar 5:00 PM - Pavillion
Stomp Rocket Challenge 5:30 PM - Breezeway
Boston James Concert 6:00-9:00 PM
North Room Cafeteria Schedule
**Thursday, September 4**
Washington County Free Fair Board
Lunch: 11:00 AM – 1:30 PM
Washington County 4-H Parent Volunteers Association
Supper: 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM
**Friday, September 5**
Bartlesville FFA
Lunch: 11:00 AM – 1:30 PM
Dewey FFA
Supper: 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM
**Saturday, September 6**
Bartlesville Indian Women’s Club
Lunch: 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM Indian Tacos and Fry Bread
Copan Aggies
Supper: 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM
