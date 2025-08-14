Posted: Aug 14, 2025 2:12 AMUpdated: Aug 14, 2025 2:12 AM

Tom Davis

The Association of School Business Officials International (ASBO) announces that Tri County Tech has been awarded the prestigious Certificate of Excellence in Financial Reporting (COE). This honor recognizes school districts that uphold the highest standards of financial reporting and transparency.

The school district earned the Certificate of Excellence for its exemplary Annual Comprehensive Financial ReportACFR) for the fiscal year ending in June 30, 2024.

“For over half a century, ASBO International’s Certificate of Excellence in Financial Reporting has been the gold standard for promoting and recognizing excellence in financial transparency,” said Jim Rowan, CAE, SFO, Executive Director of ASBO International. “Clear and accurate financial reporting is crucial for engaging school communities and building their trust. Districts that earn the COE have demonstrated an extraordinary commitment to these principles.”

Participation in the COE program highlights a school district’s dedication to financial accountability. Submitted ACFRs are rigorously reviewed by a panel of experienced financial professionals, who provide constructive feedback to further enhance the quality of future reports. Districts that meet the program’s stringent requirements are awarded the Certificate of Excellence, a distinction that also supports bond rating and continuing bond disclosure processes.

The COE is proudly sponsored by ASBO International Strategic Partner American Fidelity.

To learn more about the Certificate of Excellence in Financial Reporting program, visit asbointl.org/COE.

