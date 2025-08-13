Posted: Aug 13, 2025 1:16 PMUpdated: Aug 13, 2025 1:16 PM

Ty Loftis

The Pawhuska City Council has been waiting on results from its 2023, 2024 and 2025 financial audits. At Tuesday evening's city council meeting, Christie Littlefield with Ober & Littlefield CPA, PLLC was finally able to present the 2023 fiscal year audit to the council.

Littlefield said the auditor gave a clean opinion, but there were a few findings when conducting the audit. One of those things includes Pawhuska being on a modified cash basis. Littlefield said that isn't a bad thing, as many other towns do this, but it presents some unusual findings.

The other thing noted was that in the 2023 fiscal year, the expenses being taken out versus the revenue being brought in was not where it needed to be. Littlefield explains in more detail and says there should be a light at the end of the tunnel.