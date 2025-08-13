Posted: Aug 13, 2025 10:35 AMUpdated: Aug 13, 2025 10:38 AM

Ty Loftis

The Bartlesville Police Department worked in conjunction with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Dewey Police Department to arrest ten individuals on various charges Wednesday morning. This investigation relates to the theft of items from Holbrook Asphalt last week.

A search warrant was served at 600 N. Johnstone Ave. and after searching the property, individuals were arrested on various charges, including knowingly concealing stolen property, smuggling contraband into a jail facility, possession of drug paraphernalia, local warrants and warrants from other agencies.

In a press release, Bartlesville Police Chief Kevin Ickleberry said this was a known address for law enforcement agencies and actions like this won’t be tolerated:

“We will not tolerate criminal activity that threatens the safety and well-being of our community. This property has been a source of numerous theft-related crimes and today’s arrests send a clear message – if you choose to engage in criminal behavior in Bartlesville, you will be held accountable.”

This remains an ongoing investigation. Additional arrests could be made. If you have any information, you are asked to call the Bartlesville Police Department at 918-338-4001.