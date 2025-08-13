Posted: Aug 13, 2025 9:48 AMUpdated: Aug 13, 2025 9:48 AM

Tom Davis

Wild Brew 2025 is set for August 23 at the Arvest Center in Tulsa. The event will benefit the George Miksch Sutton Avian Research Center.

While at Wildbrew, patrons can choose from hundreds of beers and have the unique opportunity to chat with brewers one-on-one. Live music, live demonstrations from local artists, selfies with live birds and silent auction bidding wars keep the party hopping.

You can get your tickets at www.wildbrew.org , but you'd better hurry before they are gone. The link will also tell you how to get the VIP all-access tickets.

The George Miksch Sutton Avian Research Center, best known for its work with Bald Eagles. A decade ago, the species was on the endangered list; now, Bald Eagles are a regular part of our Oklahoma skyline.