Posted: Aug 13, 2025 9:48 AMUpdated: Aug 13, 2025 9:48 AM
The Clock is Ticking to Get Your Wild Brew 2025 Tickets
Tom Davis
Wild Brew 2025 is set for August 23 at the Arvest Center in Tulsa. The event will benefit the George Miksch Sutton Avian Research Center.
Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Dr. Chad Ellis with the Sutton Avian Research Center said, "This event is a one-of-a-kind fundraiser that combines fare from Tulsa’s best restaurants with first rate local beers, spirits and wines from Oklahoma and beyond all under one roof. For 27 years, it's been a fundraiser and it is on a very good run" He added, "What Wild Brew benfits is the work at the Sutton Avian Center. We are conserving two of North America’s most endangered birds from disappearing from our planet – the Attwater’s Prairie-Chicken and the Masked Bobwhite."
While at Wildbrew, patrons can choose from hundreds of beers and have the unique opportunity to chat with brewers one-on-one. Live music, live demonstrations from local artists, selfies with live birds and silent auction bidding wars keep the party hopping.
You can get your tickets at www.wildbrew.org, but you'd better hurry before they are gone. The link will also tell you how to get the VIP all-access tickets.
The George Miksch Sutton Avian Research Center, best known for its work with Bald Eagles. A decade ago, the species was on the endangered list; now, Bald Eagles are a regular part of our Oklahoma skyline.
To find out more about the Sutton Center’s conservation and education efforts or learn how you can help, visit www.suttoncenter.org.
