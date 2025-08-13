It's parade day for The Inter-State Fair and Rodeo.
This year's theme for the parade is “Luau” and will start one hour later than normal at 5 p.m. in downtown Coffeyville.
Several livestock events will take place today with the rabbit show at 8 a.m., the sheep show at 9, poultry show at 9 and goat show at 4.
Chandler Pippin from Independence is showing a pig and a steer this year though 4-H and says it's a lot of work.
After this afternoon's parade, the bean and watermelon feed will be at 5:30 followed by the first night of PRCA Rodeo. The carnival will also be open tonight from 6 to 11. It all happens at the fairgrounds in Coffeyville.