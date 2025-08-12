News
Pawhuska
Changes in Public Comment at Pawhuska Council Meetings
Ty Loftis
During Bartlesville city council meetings, only town residents are allowed to speak on agenda items. This is a change that was made within the last year and Pawhuska Mayor Steve Tolson thought something similar would be a good idea to install for Pawhuska meetings.
The other council members showed support of that change. City Attorney Stephanie Clifton was instructed to draw up a resolution making that change and the council will consider adopting that resolution at their next meeting.
