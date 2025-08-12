Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

Aug 12, 2025

Changes in Public Comment at Pawhuska Council Meetings

Ty Loftis
During Bartlesville city council meetings, only town residents are allowed to speak on agenda items. This is a change that was made within the last year and Pawhuska Mayor Steve Tolson thought something similar would be a good idea to install for Pawhuska meetings. 
 
Tolson addressed that during Tuesday's meeting.
 
The other council members showed support of that change. City Attorney Stephanie Clifton was instructed to draw up a resolution making that change and the council will consider adopting that resolution at their next meeting. 

