Posted: Aug 12, 2025 3:43 PMUpdated: Aug 12, 2025 3:43 PM

Nathan Thompson & Sheri Garris

Voters in South Coffeyville head to the polls Tuesday to vote on a proposed $1.2 million school bond.

If approved, the bond money would go to replace and repair roofing that tends to pool and flood whenever it rains. The funding would also go toward replacing rusting windows, sidewalks, and brick siding on the school buildings. It would also replace the current HVAC system. Superintendent Daryl Pruter says the bond is an attempt to balance many needed repairs while not hurting taxpayers.

Voters in South Coffeyville can cast their ballots at their usual polling locations until 7 p.m.