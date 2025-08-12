News
Election
Posted: Aug 12, 2025 3:43 PMUpdated: Aug 12, 2025 3:43 PM
South Coffeyville Voters Head to Polls for School Bond Election
Nathan Thompson & Sheri Garris
Voters in South Coffeyville head to the polls Tuesday to vote on a proposed $1.2 million school bond.
If approved, the bond money would go to replace and repair roofing that tends to pool and flood whenever it rains. The funding would also go toward replacing rusting windows, sidewalks, and brick siding on the school buildings. It would also replace the current HVAC system. Superintendent Daryl Pruter says the bond is an attempt to balance many needed repairs while not hurting taxpayers.
Voters in South Coffeyville can cast their ballots at their usual polling locations until 7 p.m.
