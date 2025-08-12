News
Posted: Aug 12, 2025 3:21 PMUpdated: Aug 12, 2025 3:21 PM
Wide Load Causes Delays in Hominy on Tuesday
Ty Loftis
A wide load going through Hominy caused damage and delays on Tuesday afternoon.
A post on the Hominy Police Department Facebook page says it was a non-injury accident in front of the gym. The wide load hit several power lines, power poles and a few vehicles. The highway is open, but there were delays as emergency personnel cleaned up the damage. Electricity is slowly being restored to the area.
(Photo courtesy of Hominy Police Department.)
