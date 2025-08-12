Posted: Aug 12, 2025 1:54 PMUpdated: Aug 12, 2025 1:54 PM

Ty Loftis

The Pawhuska Board of Education met for its regularly scheduled meeting on Monday evening as the school year nears its start. The Board approved the 2025-2026 student handbook. Among changes made to this year's handbook included students having to turn their phones into the office at the beginning of the day.

Teachers are going through three days of professional development days this week. Assistant Superintendent Beverly Moore goes over what those teachers will be able to take away from those days.

Moore also goes on to talk about what enrollment numbers are looking like a week ahead of school starting.