Posted: Aug 12, 2025 12:37 PMUpdated: Aug 12, 2025 12:38 PM

Ty Loftis

With school starting this week for most area students, Wynona Public Schools has made a Facebook post stating that Cory Campbell will serve as their superintendent. Campbell, who is employed by the Hominy School District, will continue to serve as a superintendent, boys basketball coach and junior high softball coach at Hominy.