Posted: Aug 12, 2025 10:27 AMUpdated: Aug 12, 2025 1:55 PM
Pawhuska Lunch and Learn Coming Back in September
Pawhuska’s Chamber of Commerce is putting together another lunch and learn series. This time, it is set to be held at the Osage Casino and Hotel in Pawhuska and a representative from the casino will be the guest speaker.
This session will take place on Wednesday, September 3 and will start at 11:30 a.m. in the Osage Casino Ballroom. If interested in attending, you are asked to RSVP by Friday, August 29 by sending an email to reba@pawhuskachamber.com.
