Posted: Aug 12, 2025 10:27 AMUpdated: Aug 12, 2025 1:55 PM

Ty Loftis

Pawhuska’s Chamber of Commerce is putting together another lunch and learn series. This time, it is set to be held at the Osage Casino and Hotel in Pawhuska and a representative from the casino will be the guest speaker.

This session will take place on Wednesday, September 3 and will start at 11:30 a.m. in the Osage Casino Ballroom. If interested in attending, you are asked to RSVP by Friday, August 29 by sending an email to reba@pawhuskachamber.com.