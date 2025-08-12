News
Bartlesville
Posted: Aug 12, 2025 5:52 AMUpdated: Aug 12, 2025 5:55 AM
Three Homes Hit by Lightning, One Caught on FIre
Tom Davis
Monday night's storms caused power outages as well as some damage to homes.
Bartlesville Fire Dept. Day Shift Battalion Chief Evan Brown said, "At 5:54 pm, on Monday, we had a lightning strike where a lady smelled smoke on Chickasaw.When we arrived, there wasn't anything there. While we were there, we got called out for a garage on fire from a lightning strike at 5:59. We had units on that scene, and determined there was no fire. While we were on that scene, at 6:05pm, we got called for a lightning strike at Georgetown. We cleared all the units from the other two scenes and headed that way."
Brown added, "On the way there, we could see heavy smoke in the attic. We were able to pull all the sealant and make access to it and start extinguishing it. Nobody was injured or hurt."
