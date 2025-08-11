Posted: Aug 11, 2025 2:49 PMUpdated: Aug 11, 2025 5:10 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville man is facing multiple misdemeanor charges after allegedly assaulting two victims.

18-year-old Dusty Hodge, Jr. was charged on Monday with two counts of domestic abuse by assault and battery.

According to the Dewey Police Department, on Aug. 11 at approximately 2:40 a.m., Hodge, Jr. allegedly got into an altercation with one of the victims. The altercation allegedly included shoving. The victim allegedly had injuries to the forehead.

According to the Dewey Police Department, the second victim allegedly followed Hodge, Jr. around a vehicle. Hodge, Jr. allegedly punched the second victim in the face. The victim was allegedly knocked unconscious and hit their head into the concrete. Authorities observed injuries to the victim’s mouth, around the eye and back of the head.

Hodge, Jr. will appear in court again on Sept. 17 at 9 a.m. His bond is set at $25,000.