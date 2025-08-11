Posted: Aug 11, 2025 1:51 PMUpdated: Aug 11, 2025 1:51 PM

Brian McSweeney

The Nowata County Commissioners met for a regularly scheduled meeting on Monday morning at the Nowata County Annex.

Several fire department chiefs and captains, representing Nowata, New Alluwe, Lenapah, and Wann voiced their concerns over outdated radio systems.

According to Gibson, the process to install updated systems has taken approximately three years.