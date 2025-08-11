News
Bartlesville
Posted: Aug 11, 2025 10:08 AMUpdated: Aug 11, 2025 10:08 AM
City of Bartlesville Unsheltered Poplulation Task Force Event
Tom Davis
The City of Bartlesville Unsheltered Population Task Force has been meeting since January.
Appearing on KWON's CITY MATTERS program, two members of that task force--City Manager Mike Bailey and City Councilman Aaron Fitzpatrick-- said they have seen the local helping organizations that are members of that community or the committee really come together for this cause.
Fitzpatrick said, "The best part of it for me is watching them form connections and solve solve these issues That was the reality the city wasn't attempting to solve homelessness We were just gonna create a forum so that so that the people that were doing it already could solve it."
Fitzpatrick then announced the Helping Organization Summit, October 22, from 11 to 1 at Tri County Tech. He said, "We're gonna be inviting first of first and foremost every helping organization in the community. There's gonna be an opportunity to learn. They know what they do It's actually what everybody else does right and so it'll be a chance to share a lot of what we have learned." He added, "Our goal is to send them back more equipped than they were when they got there."
The city is about to launch signups for that registration will be required because they will be providing a lunch at no cost provided by Agape Mission and the Lighthouse. Fitzpatrick said, "We're gonna be eating like our homeless neighbors eat every day and sharing in that experience, which I think always increases our compassion. It'll be a time for education time for networking and connection a time for equipping I think a lot of these organizations are gonna walk away with with some resources."
