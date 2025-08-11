Posted: Aug 11, 2025 9:33 AMUpdated: Aug 11, 2025 9:33 AM

Tom Davis

Two signature events for Bartlesville Regional United Way (BRUW)highlight the kick off of their annual campaign.

Appearing in COMMUNITY CONNECTION, BRUW President and CEO Lisa Cary and Marketing and Events Manager Katie Zaun reminded everyone of the 2025 Tee It Up for United Way Golf Scramble and 2025 Day of Caring.

Lisa Cary said the sponsorships and participants for the 2025 Tee It Up for United Way Golf Scramble, hosted by ConocoPhillips & Phillips 66, September 9th – 12th, at Boots Hoiller Golf Course in Bartlesville is sold out. Lisa also predicts BRUW will see another record-breaking fundraising total from this event.

The 2025 Tee It Up for United Way Golf Scramble is a 4 day long golf tournament hosted by ConocoPhillips and Phillips 66 to benefit Bartlesville Regional United Way.

Kate Zaun announced that the 2025 Day of Caring is September 24th. Katie said, "We believe in building a stronger community through volunteerism. For those who have yet to participate, Day of Caring is a time where community leaders get together to tackle much needed projects for area nonprofits. Most projects will happen on September 24th, but others can be executed before or after that date."