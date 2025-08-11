Posted: Aug 11, 2025 6:59 AMUpdated: Aug 11, 2025 6:59 AM

Evan Fahrbach

The Bartlesville Police Department announced an arrest in a theft case that made news last week.

According to a release from the BPD, on Friday police arrested 41-year-old John Beaver IV in conjunction with its investigation into the Holbrook Asphalt equipment theft.

Late Friday evening, Bartlesville Police Department officers took Beaver into custody following extensive investigative efforts. The department believes additional individuals may be connected to these crimes, and further arrests are expected. Beaver is also suspected to have involvement in additional attempted burglaries.

In a statement, Bartlesville Police Chief Kevin Ickleberry said “This arrest is the result of strong investigative work by our officers and the cooperation of the community. We are committed to holding those responsible accountable and protecting the property and safety of our citizens.”

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Bartlesville Police Department at (918) 338-4001.

On Wednesday of last week the BPD publicized its investigation into a string of suspected burglaries in Bartlesville neighborhoods and the theft of equipment from Holbrook Asphalt. Some of the equipment was later found and returned.