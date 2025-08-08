Posted: Aug 08, 2025 3:13 PMUpdated: Aug 08, 2025 3:17 PM

Cheyenne Gilkey

You have to crawl before you can walk. You can't run before you walk either. You can't hop before you can skip. Slow and steady wins the race. One step at time. That is what life is.

For Springer, a two-month old kitten with wobbly cat syndrome, taking one step at a time might take some practice.

Wobbly cat syndrome, formerly called feline cerebellar hypoplasia (CH), is a disability that effects how a cat moves and operates; causing a slight wobble all the time except when resting.

While Springer will need a lot of special care, Smith says that as he gets older he will be able to better navigate and control through his wobbles.

That does not stop Springer's thirst for love and cuddles.