Posted: Aug 08, 2025 1:59 PMUpdated: Aug 08, 2025 1:59 PM

Ty Loftis

A Washington County man with two other pending misdemeanor charges now finds himself facing two felony domestic assault and battery in the presence of a minor charges and an additional charge of second degree burglary.

An intoxicated Donald Wright Jr. attempted to take a purse from his girlfriend. An affidavit states a struggle ensued and that is when Wright struck the victim in the face, giving her a bloody nose. The defendant also threw a toddler's high-chair tray at the victim and a box of pizza. It is alleged officers observed pizza sauce and crust on the floor, walls and in the victim's hair.

When Wright attempted to take the purse from the victim again, he threw her to the floor. Wright straddled her and looked for other items of value. It is alleged that during this time, the victim's five-year old child hit Wright with a plastic broom in an attempt to get him off the victim.

The five-year old then left with his older brother to find a neighbor and inform them what was going on. The affidavit states this isn't the first time deputies had reported to this address.