Posted: Aug 08, 2025 11:58 AMUpdated: Aug 08, 2025 1:36 PM

Ty Loftis

A Dewey man pleaded guilty in Washington County Court on two felony first degree manslaughter charges and furnishing alcoholic beverages to a minor. Skyler Oliver will serve a year in the Washington County Jail with the seven remaining years to be suspended.

Oliver is charged in the July 2023 death of two minors. A press release from the Washington County District Attorney's Office says Oliver originally told deputies a deer jumped out in front of the vehicle and he had to swerve to miss it. Investigators discovered that Oliver was driving 70 miles per hour and the posted speed limit was 55 miles per hour, which was a primary cause for the vehicle to roll multiple times and strike two pipe fences.

An affidavit states a nearly empty alcoholic beverage was found near the scene of the crash, but a toxicology report conducted three hours later didn't find alcohol in his blood. A warrant was issued for Oliver's arrest in May 2024.

The press release goes on to say that the District Attorney believes this negotiated plea is a just and appropriate outcome given the circumstances of this case. In part, the press release adds this is a tragedy for the families and highlights the dangers of driving in a wreckless manner.