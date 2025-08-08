Posted: Aug 08, 2025 9:44 AMUpdated: Aug 08, 2025 9:44 AM

Nathan Thompson

Just a handful of tickets remain for the Big Brothers Big Sisters Mystery Gala, which will be held Saturday, Aug. 16 at The Refinery on the third floor of the Johnstone-Sare Building in downtown Bartlesville.

Appearing on Community Connection, Todd Edwards, the area director for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Oklahoma - Bartlesville, says this is a fun evening you won't want to miss

The Mystery Gala begins at 6 p.m. All proceeds benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters and their programs to help mentor area children. CLICK HERE FOR TICKET INFORMATION

Edwards said Big Brothers and Big Sisters really focuses on one-to-one mentoring.

"Kids have the opportunity to do all kinds of things in groups, after school programs, everything like that. But what we do is we just walk hand-in-hand with them, side-by-side," he said.

"We ask for people to come in a couple hours a month to spend just one-on-one time. And that's doing simple things — cooking dinner with them, going grocery shopping, hanging out, get your nails done if you're girls, you know, those sorts of things."

Edwards said the program is experiencing growth, in both the adults who choose to mentor and for kids who are needing the services of Big Brothers Big Sisters.

"We've served more kids than we served last year, and we have a lot of the year left to go. We are growing so much," he said. "We actually are sitting at 30 waiting littles at this point, which it's a good thing. I mean, our program is having so much success. People are hearing about it.

"We are making such a good positive impact on the youth and the word's getting out. The crazy thing is there's still a huge need. But the good thing is, we live in an amazing community. The people that can make that difference are wanting to make that difference."